All About the Booth: Virgin Atlantic Unveils New Interior for A350

Virgin Atlantic has revealed a new interior for its A350 aircraft, designed specifically with the airline’s leisure customers in mind. The changes include an increased number of seats in the Economy cabin, alongside a new social space for its Upper Class customers.

Welcome to the Booth

‘The Booth’ is its latest innovation and is exclusively available to customers travelling to the airline’s leisure destinations on-board the A350.

Tucked away in the Upper Class cabin, the Booth has comfy lounge style seating for two, separated by a single leaf table.

The Booth is surrounded by two 27” touch screen monitors, allowing customers a window into immersive experiences. The content of the monitors will be continuously updated, tailored to the route and time of day, meaning that the look and feel of The Booth will evolve over time.

Initial content will include a digital art gallery featuring up and coming artists and a tail and belly cam of the aircraft.

Additionally, there are two Bluetooth audio jacks, meaning customers can connect headsets to the monitor’s audio.

Alongside The Booth, the A350 features the airline’s latest Upper Class suite design, which includes all window facing seats with a 44” pitch and fully flat 82” bed.

Every cabin has the largest entertainment screens available on any Virgin Atlantic plane.

Debut on Orlando Route

Customers travelling between Heathrow and Orlando are planned to be the first to experience the newest aircraft, with the first flight currently scheduled for December 2021.

Other leisure destinations, including Barbados, will receive the new plane later in 2022.

New Seat Configuration

The new seat configuration offers 397 seats in total, 16 Upper Class suites, 56 Premium seats and 325 in Economy.

Within the economy cabin, 45 seats will be Economy Delight, offering customers extra legroom as well as priority boarding and advanced seat selection.

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operations Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We’re famous for our on-board social spaces and the introduction of The Booth elevates the customer proposition for our leisure travellers to new heights.

“We love creating brilliantly different experiences, which is why we’re always evolving our ideas to offer something different and exciting in the air and on the ground.

“I’m delighted that we’ve curated The Booth specifically for our customers jetting off on holiday to our sunny destinations, such as Orlando, offering a truly stylish start to their trips.”