All Aboard! Royal Caribbean Launches 6 Week Flash Sale!
By Allie Sheehan
Royal Caribbean International has just launched a 6-week flash sale, offering up to £260/€260 (plus additional savings & upgrades) on selected Europe 2023 sailings between 16 April 2023 to 6th November 2023.

The sale will run for six weeks for bookings made from now (since Wednesday 19th October) until Wednesday 30th November 2022 on Anthem of the SeasOdyssey of the Seas, and Symphony of the Seas.

EUROPE 2023 SALE

  • Offer details:  Up to £260/€260 extra savings
  • Booking Window: 19 October 2022 to 30 November 2022
  • Sailing Window: Selected Europe 2023 sailings between 16 April 2023 to 6 November 2023 on Anthem of the Seas, Enchantment of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas.

KIDS SAIL FROM £99/€99

  • Offer Details: Applied only to 3rd and 4th guests up to 12 years of age (as of the cruise departure date), who are travelling with 2 adults, sharing an eligible triple or quad-occupancy stateroom, who sail from £99/€99 cruise fares inclusive of taxes and fees on selected new 3 or more-night cruise-only bookings
  • Booking Window: 19 October 2022 to 30 November 2022
  • Sailing Window: Selected sailings departing between November 4, 2022 – April 30, 2023

EUROPE 2023 BALCONY UPGRADE

  • Offer details: Bookings made in Pounds Sterling or Euro on Anthem of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas Europe 2023 sailings are eligible to purchase: Balcony stateroom at the prevailing price of an Ocean View stateroom
  • Booking Window:19 October 2022 to 30 November 2022

