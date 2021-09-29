All Aboard for the Wine Run, Which Delivers Lots of Fun and Savings

Travelling to France to buy wine has become a must-do trip for a growing number of ‘Wine Runners’ across Ireland.

An overnight ferry, a few hours in France and then back home again may seem a bit chaotic, but when you throw the craic and the massive savings into the pot – it is no wonder it has built up such large customer base.

ITTN reader Catherine Halloran has just returned from her latest wine run and tells us about the trip and the savings to be made.

The Wine Run

Merlot, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay – whatever your poison – you really need to do a Wine Run to France to avail of some of the best wines and savings around.

I am a bit of an old hand when it comes to the Wine Run – I lost count after my 20th voyage with Irish Ferries – but old habits die hard and I couldn’t imagine a year without my well-planned ferry voyage to France to pick up some great wines.

Being unable to travel during the pandemic left me with the fear – the fear that I would wake up some morning to discover a house bereft of wine. So once the seas opened up again, nothing would stop me going on my long-delayed Wine Run.

An Experienced Sailor

I have been sailing with Irish Ferries for as long as I can remember – the St Patrick, the St Killian, the Normandy, the much-loved Oscar Wilde and now the belle of the high seas, the WB Yeats – and the reason being, they know that us Irish like nothing more than a good bargain.

So with an empty vehicle, we boarded the WB Yeats on Saturday for our overnight sailing to Cherbourg. The facilities on the boat are great but what really caps it as a great experience are the people that you meet, the wine runners and enthusiasts, all curious to know about new labels, vintages and prices.

The timing of the Irish Ferries sailing is perfect for the wine runners. It leaves Dublin Port at 4pm and arrives into Cherboug at 11.30am French time. A quick spin up to the wine warehouse and you are back on the boat again four hours later in advance of the 4.30pm sailing home that gets into Dublin at 11.45am the next morning.

So why go to so much trouble just to buy a few bottles of wine?

The Case for Buying Wine

Well firstly, it is not ‘a few’ bottle of wine you will buy – you will be loading by the case.

Ireland’s membership of the EU has brought us many benefits and one of those is that you can bring an unlimited amount of most goods when travelling to Ireland from another EU country.

However, the amounts of alcohol and tobacco products are limited.

When it comes to wine, the guidelines state that 90 litres of wine is considered ‘personal use’ and allowable.

To save you the maths, that is the equivalent of 120 bottles or 20 cases of wine. On top of this, you can also buy up to 10 litres of spirits and 110 litres of beer.

Considerable Savings

So what are these savings I go on about?

Here’s the science bit – excise duty on wine in Ireland remains the highest in the EU.

For wine, Irish consumers pay €3.10 per standard bottle at 13% ABV. Of the 27 EU Member States, 15 do not charge any duty on wine.

Furthermore, sparking wine gets an additional excise hit totalling to €6.37 on a standard bottle.

So for a standard €12 bottle of wine in Ireland, €3.10 goes to the Revenue in Excise Duty, €1.83 goes to Revenue in VAT, €4.80 goes towards packaging, distribution and retailer profit – leaving the actual wine cost of a €12 bottle of wine at just €2.18!

In France, however, excise duty on a comparable bottle of wine is just THREE CENTS! So for every bottle of wine you buy, you are saving over €3 straight off the bat.

The Wine Beer Supermarket

Fred Boissis and Chris Bullimore own the WBS (Wine Beer Supermarket) on the outskirts of Cherbourg (just 10 minutes from the Port).

They are also the guys behind the popular WBS (Red Bus) wine warehouse outside Roscoff.

When Irish Ferries changed its route from Rosslare/ Roscoff to Dublin Port/ Cherbourg, Fred and Chris acted quickly and opened their superstore in time for the maiden voyage of the WB Yeats.

This is where all the wine runners make a bee-line for. The massive array of wines on offer is mesmerising and because they sell in bulk, the savings keep adding up.

The secret is to study their website before you leave, choose what you want and order it on the website.

That means, when you arrive in Cherbourg, the wine will be ready for you to load into your car/van saving you plenty of precious time.

You also have the opportunity to taste some of the wines on offer if you are undecided. Fred and Chris are experts in wine and they can guide you regardless of your taste in wine.

Some of the wines that I bought were almost three times less than they are in Ireland.

For example, a bottle of the popular Portuguese wine Porta 6 costs €13 in Ireland. I was able to buy it in France – duty paid – for just €3.99. So a case of six bottles of this cost just €23.94 compared to €78 in Ireland.

There are also great savings to be made on spirits – one litre of Smirnoff red at WBS was just €21. At home, it is anything between €28 and €30. A litre of Jameson at WBS was €26.99. In Ireland, that will cost around €38.

There is always the temptation to buy more and more – but if you stick to the Revenue guidelines, you will do OK.

With the wine no sooner loaded into the car, it was time to turn around and head back to the ferry.

Familiar faces from the wine warehouse and from the previous night’s crossing were all back on board and discussing the bargains they bagged. Talk turned – as always – to the next wine run and plans were hatched.

Special Mini-Cruise

In pre-pandemic times, Irish Ferries used to offer a special mini-cruise fare in May and September which worked out at about €350 for a car, two adults and a cabin each way.

This fare changed this year and to avail of the ‘mini break’ fare, you must also spend two nights in France.

That doesn’t suit most of the regulars who do the wine run, so the crossing ended up more expensive than the deal as we sailed out one day and sailed home the next.

Hopefully, with the pandemic almost behind us, Irish Ferries will bring back the mini-cruise fare for 2022 – it would be welcomed with a big, loud cheers from the wine lovers from across Ireland who have become regulars on the Wine Run and plan their year around their whirlwind trip to France.

