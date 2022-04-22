Algarve Tourism Presents a Guide for First Time Visitors

The Algarve in southern Portugal is a favourite summer holiday destination for Irish travellers and families. Many head there for its fabulous beaches and legendary golf courses. With so much more to explore Algarve Tourism has compiled a list of ‘must do’ experiences for first-timers visiting the region. It offers a mixture of favourite places to visit, plus some off the beaten track locations that will enable visitors to discover the region’s stunning scenery, history and tasty cuisine.

Take a boat trip in Ria Formosa Natural Park, a unique coastal lagoon in central Algarve, elected as one of the 7 Natural Wonders of Portugal.

Visit Cape St. Vincent, the southwest edge of mainland Europe, which is particularly spectacular at sunset. Heading north from here you can enjoy a scenic drive or walk up the Vicentine Coast, considered Portugal’s greatest coastal paradise and part of a protected Natural Park.

Hike along some of Algarve’s key walking routes such as the Seven Hanging Valleys Trail near Lagoa, with views over the famous Benagil Cave. Towards Lagos you can see Ponta da Piedade with its rock formations and caves carved by the elements over thousands of years, Portugal’s equivalent to the 12 Apostles.

Cycle on the Ecovia trail to discover the natural marvels of the region. Highlights include the birdwatching haven of the Alvor Estuary, the majestic cliffs of Sagres point, and the pretty coastal fishing villages of Salema and Burgau.

Walk through Portuguese history. The Algarve’s numerous, white-washed parishes bordered with greenery, like the picturesque inland village of Alte or the shore-lined Alvor offer a glimpse into traditional rural and coastal living. The Castelo de Silves is a great national monument to learn about the Moorish influence on the region, whilst the Church of Lourenço in Amancil is a wonder to behold with its vibrant interior of blue and white azulejo tiles.

Take a ferry from Olhão to Armona Island or from Faro to the least developed and inhabited Deserta Island, for an authentic Algarve experience.

Enjoy an alfresco lunch of sardines or fresh seafood in Portimão, at one of the many riverside restaurants, or in Olhão, next to Ria Formosa promenade. Heading inland try the stews and dishes of rich game and meat with strong, aromatic flavours.

Enjoy a day relaxing on the beach. The Algarve is often lauded as having some of the best beaches in Europe. From sandy beaches to deserted islands, and award-winning beaches like Dona Ana, Camillo, Meia, Marinha and Falésia beach, there is plenty of choices to suit every taste. A trip to explore the impressive Benagil Cave is also a must.

For further information on the Algarve, please visit www.visitalgarve.pt