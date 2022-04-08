Algarve Tourism Bureau Re-Launches Online Travel Training Courses

The Algarve Tourism Bureau has re-launched its Online Travel Training (OTT) courses for travel agents to learn more about the region. The free online training lessons are designed for agents to increase their product knowledge.

The Algarve is best known for its promise of 300 days of sun, beautiful beaches, food, outdoor activities and award-winning golf courses. However, there is more to the Algarve than first meets the eye and the courses cover virtual lessons on topics such as attractions, hidden gems, nature & sustainability, events and the meetings industry.

Agents can become a travel expert on the Algarve region by learning about each topic at their own pace, and benefit from useful contacts and free e-books containing information on all the touristic products of the Algarve. Additionally, agents who complete the course will be entered for a chance to win a place on a FAM trip, earn booking rewards or a monthly prize.

Courses can be accessed through the Algarve Tourism website homepage menu “Training Courses” or through this link https://www.algarvepromotion.pt/en/menu/260/training-courses.aspx

They are available for UK, Irish, US and French markets.