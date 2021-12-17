Algarve named world’s leading beach destination at World Travel Awards

The Algarve has once again won ‘World’s Leading Beach Destination for 2021’ at the World Travel Awards.

João Fernandes, President of Algarve Tourism says: “We never take these awards for granted and it means a lot to us to win this award again, when there is so much competition from around the world.”

“With many visitors keen to socially distance this year, we are lucky to have so many long beaches for people to choose from and spread out on.

“The 200kms of Algarve coastline offers a mix of beach types from the more remote beaches of the west coast which are great for surfing, to pretty coves surrounded by cliffs that are popular with families with their calm water for swimming.

“Many of our beaches are Blue Flag accredited, have excellent facilities, help points, life guards and water sports operators, which all contribute to a great beach experience for visitors.”

Graham E. Cooke, Founder of World Travel Awards comments: “Winning tourism’s top honour this year is more important and more valuable than ever before.

“With the welcome return of global tourism, the dominant trend among travellers is for extra indulgence and a determination to book with only the very best. And the very best are the 2021 world-level winners.”