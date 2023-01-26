Alaska Airlines Becomes First US Carrier to Fully Remove Plastic from In-Flight Service

Alaska Airlines has become the first US airline to fully change from plastic to paper cups in which to serve in-flight drinks.

From now on, all beverages will be served in certified paper cups or reusable glasses.

Alaska Airlines started the switch in 2018 when it phased out its plastic straws and stirrers.

It has also already begun selling boxed water. The airline said the total move away from plastic eliminates 2.2 million pounds of plastic waste from landfills each year.

“Doing the right thing is one of our core values and nothing is more right and urgent than protecting the beautiful places that we connect our guests to through flight,” said Alaska Airlines’s guest products managing director Todd Traynor-Corey.

“This is another important step in our journey to eliminate single-use plastics and an important step for the industry to see how product innovations can chart a course to a greener future.”