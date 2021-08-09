Al Ula in Saudi Arabia Now Open to Visitors

There’s a place in the Arabian Desert that holds 7,000 years of history and more than 100 megalithic tombs. Yet even the most well-travelled adventurers may struggle to find Al Ula on a map. But Al Ula is looking to change that. With its stunning sceneries, adventurous activities and wealth of culture, the destination that calls itself the “world’s masterpiece” is officially open to visitors.

A Key to Saudi History

Located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, Al Ula is a key in the country’s history. It opened its doors for international visitors in early August. With its stunning sceneries, activities, and wealth of culture, the world’s masterpiece is officially open.

This summer, Al Ula invites you to traverse across its treasures.

Historically, Al Ula was a place where people would come to build a new prosperous life. For tourists, it offers some respite from the heat and showcases some of the world’s tallest and oldest traditions.

Tourism visa holders who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter the country without the need to quarantine.

Travellers arriving in Saudi Arabia are also required to provide a negative PCR test, taken 72 hours before departure.

Things to do in Al Ula

The most well-known and recognized site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra. It is comprised of over 100 well-preserved tombs surrounding the walled urban settlement.

AlUla is home to archaeological sites such as Ancient Dadan which is considered one of the most developed 1st-millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula. There are thousands of ancient rock art sites and inscriptions and mudbrick homes.

Take a ride on a helicopter. Experience the breathtaking views of AlUla’s desert, which includes Elephant Rock, Maraya, and AlUla Old Town. Fly over the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra, and take photos of the famous sandstone tombs. Sit back and relax while your pilot guides you over the land to identify the old and the new developments.

Stargazing. Being in the desert offers incredible views, so why not try stargazing? Enjoy a Saudi traditional meal under the stars and take in the moonlight. This opportunity is not to be missed.

For more information, visit ExperienceAlUla.com.