Airport Travel Chaos Spreads to Spain

Airport travel chaos is not confined to just Ireland and the UK, it seems, with Spain’s government drafting in extra police to deal with mounting customer delays and overcrowding problems at some of the country’s key airports.

Spain’s interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska confirmed that more police are being deployed to ease customer bottlenecks at airports, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Palma Airport, in Mallorca, has been hit with huge queues at passport control, but there have also been serious problems on the mainland.

Around 15,000 people are understood to have missed connecting flights in Madrid because of long queues and staff shortages at the Spanish capital’s airport. Similar issues have been reported at Barcelona, Malaga and Alicante.

The chaos has prompted calls from Spanish tourism groups for extra personnel – from Spain’s national police and Guardia Civil – to be deployed to help ease the burden.

The Spanish government has said it is dealing with the situation. According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, the national government said it has in place its annual plan to handle spikes in passenger numbers at key times during the year.