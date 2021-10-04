News

Airlines Commit to Respecting EU Consumer Rights

Airlines Commit to Respecting EU Consumer Rights

Sixteen major airlines including Air France, Alitalia, British Airways, EasyJet, Iberia, KLM, Lufthansa, Ryanair and Vueling have agreed to improve compensation rights for passengers whose flights were cancelled because of the pandemic.

The agreement comes after months of discussion between the airlines, the European Commission and the European Consumer Rights Protection Groups (BEUC).

“During the pandemic, airlines have massively violated consumer rights. It’s time to get their picture clear. Many customers across Europe are still waiting for refunds for flights cancelled during the first lockdowns in 2020,” says Monique Goyens, CEO of BEUC.

Passenger Rights

The airlines made a number of important commitments, including better informing passengers of their rights and clearly distinguishing between flights cancelled by the airline and those cancelled by the passenger.

They also committed to only granting vouchers to passengers if they want them.

The EU Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, had previously said that airlines pushing vouchers on passengers instead of refunds was against European consumer protection law and was “unacceptable.”

Third Party Bookings

Another important concession was on flight bookings made through an intermediary such as an online travel agent, which airlines baulked at dealing with, instead telling passengers that whatever refund was due to them had to come from the OTA.

As a result of the agreement, airlines said that passengers struggling to be reimbursed by the third-party can now request a refund directly from the airline.

EU Commissioner for transport Adina Vălean welcomed the agreement and said she was pleased the airlines concerned “have committed to solve the remaining issues”.

“This is crucial to restoring passengers’ confidence,” she added.

“The recovery of the air transport sector depends on this. This is why we are also currently assessing regulatory options to reinforce passenger protection against future crisis, as foreseen in our Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy.”

The European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Association (ECTAA) has also welcomed the agreement but has urged the European Commission and relevant authorities to “monitor closely the implementation of these commitments and of airlines’ general respect for passengers’ rights,” it said in a statement.

“Should airlines fail to live up to their promises, appropriate enforcement measures should be taken immediately.

“It is crucial that consumer trust be rebuilt with a more stringently enforced EU consumer protection framework in air travel.”

The 16 airlines included in the agreement are:
  • Aegean Airlines
  • Air France
  • Alitalia
  • Austrian Airlines
  • British Airways
  • Brussels Airlines
  • Easyjet
  • Eurowings
  • Iberia
  • KLM
  • Lufthansa
  • Norwegian
  • Ryanair
  • TAP
  • Vueling
  • Wizz Air
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Air New Zealand to Introduce ‘No Jab, No Fly’ for International Travellers

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Get Ready for the Ultimate Star Wars Experience: A Two-Night Stay Aboard a Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Ireland West Airport Welcomes Return of Aer Lingus Gatwick Service in December

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

ITTN Awards: Remember to Nominate Your Agency

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Emirates takes Expo 2020 Dubai’s Message to the Skies with its First-Ever Full Aircraft Livery

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

EasyJet to Extend Summer Flights from Belfast into Winter

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Most Europeans to Need Passport to Enter UK as National ID Cards no Longer Valid

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Takes off for Newark and Orlando as European Services Restart

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Australia to Reopen Border from November for Citizens and Permanent Residents

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn