Airline CEOs Join Forces to Call for Reopening of International Travel

You won’t see this too often: Sean Doyle of British Airways, Shai Weiss of Virgin Atlantic and John Holland-Kaye of Heathrow Airport joined forces on an empty runway at Heathrow to urge the UK and U.S. governments to safely re-open transatlantic travel.

“It’s essential to igniting our economic recovery,” Sean Doyle wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

“Collectively, we urge the UK and US governments to take a data-driven approach to fully reopen the borders and let us fly.”

And so say all of us.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

