Aircoach Launch Loyalty Scheme

To reward the growing number of travellers who use Aircoach’s route map across Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast, the company has launched its Advantage Loyalty Programme.

In a move that will give back to its loyal customers, Aircoach travellers can earn points on each purchase booked online at www.aircoach.ie with 10 points for every €1 spent stored for use on future bookings.

Points will remain valid as long as the customer has an active Aircoach Customer account.

This is the latest step on Aircoach’s continued path of digital innovation. Aircoach was the first coach operator in Ireland to offer contactless payment onboard their coaches in 2018 and became the first provider to accept Apple Pay in 2020, winning Airport Coach Operator of the year.

Aircoach allows customers increased flexibility to change their own booking to an alternative time or date if required, purchase a Dublin Airport Security Fast Track or Lounge access, as well as provide updates via SMS or email notifications to online customers when required.

Dervla McKay, Managing Director at Aircoach, said: “We are delighted to launch Aircoach Advantage as this is our latest way to improve the Aircoach customer experience, as we reward those who travel with us on a regular basis.

Dervla Mckay, MD at Aircoach

Enrolling in the Aircoach Advantage programme is easy – simply create an Aircoach customer account at https://www.aircoach.ie/user/register and follow the prompts to complete your details.