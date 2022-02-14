Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. HomeNewsAircoach and Turkish Airline join forces News Aircoach and Turkish Airline join forces By Leona Kenny February 14, 2022 0 3 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Turkish Airlines has entered a partnership with Aircoach. Any passenger travelling with Turkish Airlines from Dublin Airport will be eligible for a discount while travelling. Use the code ACTA10 on Air Coach to avail of the special offer. TagsAircoach turkish AirlinesFeatured2News Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Leona Kenny Previous articleFrance drops testing requirement for vaccinated passengers RELATED ARTICLES News France drops testing requirement for vaccinated passengers News Job Alert: O Hanrahan Travel is Hiring News Out and About with ITTN: Craig Morgan, Head of TUI Ireland News Weekly Job Round Up LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ First Name Surname Company Email * Subscribe @ittn.ie 1,427 Followers Follow Must Read Aircoach and Turkish Airline join forces News France drops testing requirement for vaccinated passengers News Job Alert: O Hanrahan Travel is Hiring News Out and About with ITTN: Craig Morgan, Head of TUI Ireland News Weekly Job Round Up News