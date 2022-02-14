SEARCH
News

Aircoach and Turkish Airline join forces

By Leona Kenny
Turkish Airlines has entered a partnership with Aircoach.

Any passenger travelling with Turkish Airlines from Dublin Airport will be eligible for a discount while travelling.

Use the code ACTA10 on Air Coach to avail of the special offer.

Leona Kenny
