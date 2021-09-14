Airbus Boss Says it Could be 2025 Before Travel Numbers Recover

International air traffic will not return to pre-pandemic levels for at least two more years, according to Claude Debeauquenne, head of single-aisle market development at plane maker Airbus.
Read the story here.
International air traffic will not return to pre-pandemic levels for at least two more years, according to Claude Debeauquenne, head of single-aisle market development at plane maker Airbus.
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
YouTube
RSS