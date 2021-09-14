News

Airbus Boss Says it Could be 2025 Before Travel Numbers Recover

Airbus Boss Says it Could be 2025 Before Travel Numbers Recover

International air traffic will not return to pre-pandemic levels for at least two more years, according to Claude Debeauquenne, head of single-aisle market development at plane maker Airbus.

Read the story here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

SIXT Plans New Robotaxi Service

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Registration Now Open for Ireland ‘Selling Cruise Day’

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

New Sales Deal with Lufthansa and Travelport Champion NDC

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Brittany Ferries to get €25m Boost from New Partnership

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Finnair Adds Frequencies and Destinations to Europe, Asia and North America

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Aurigny Air Services & Visit Guernsey

Fionn DavenportSeptember 13, 2021
Read More

Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Return of Two More Ships in Mediterranean

Fionn DavenportSeptember 13, 2021
Read More

First Aer Lingus Service from Shannon to London Heathrow in 18 months Takes Flight

Fionn DavenportSeptember 13, 2021
Read More

Arena River Cruises Confirms Sailing Schedule for 2022

Fionn DavenportSeptember 13, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn