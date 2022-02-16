Airbnb predicts strong trajectory for 2022 as travellers return

Airbnb has predicted a strong recovery for 2022 as the number of travellers continues to rise.

The accommodation platform said the range of nights booked has nearly matched its 2019 levels.

Out of those levels, long term stays accounted for 22% of nights booked.

Domestic and non-urban travel has grown throughout the pandemic, with non-urban nights booked up nearly 45%.

Its host community is also expanding, with the platform reporting more than 6 million active listings at the end of 2021.

Airbnb said, “Guests are returning to cities and planning more travel despite variants and surges. Our host community continues to thrive and is larger than ever, with six million active listings at the end of 2021.”

“As of the end of January 2022, we had over 25% more nights booked for the summer travel season than at this time in 2019. Despite the continued near-term uncertainties, we see evidence of strong pent-up demand.”