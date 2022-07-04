SEARCH
HomeNewsAirbnb Permanently Cancels the Party
News

Airbnb Permanently Cancels the Party

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
10

Airbnb announced last week its decision to permanently ban parties, following a temporary restriction put in place two years ago during the pandemic.

The company is no longer allowing ‘disruptive parties and events’, which include open-invite gatherings. Booking for just one night to hold a party is also prohibited.

Airbnb said that it has seen a 44% year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports, since implementing the ban in August 2020.

”The ban has been well received by our Host community and we’ve received positive feedback from community leaders and elected officials. As we build on this momentum, we believe the time is right to codify this policy,” the company said in a blog post.

It does prove difficult to monitor this policy, as guests can check into remote properties while hosts are away and throw parties themselves, however, guests who attempt to violate the rule will face consequences of suspension from the platform or complete removal.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleAer Lingus Forced to Cancel More Summer Flights
Next articleHappy Fourth of July to Everyone!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie