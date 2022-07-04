Airbnb Permanently Cancels the Party

Airbnb announced last week its decision to permanently ban parties, following a temporary restriction put in place two years ago during the pandemic.

The company is no longer allowing ‘disruptive parties and events’, which include open-invite gatherings. Booking for just one night to hold a party is also prohibited.

Airbnb said that it has seen a 44% year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports, since implementing the ban in August 2020.

”The ban has been well received by our Host community and we’ve received positive feedback from community leaders and elected officials. As we build on this momentum, we believe the time is right to codify this policy,” the company said in a blog post.

It does prove difficult to monitor this policy, as guests can check into remote properties while hosts are away and throw parties themselves, however, guests who attempt to violate the rule will face consequences of suspension from the platform or complete removal.