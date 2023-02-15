Airbnb.org Providing Free Temporary Housing for Displaced Earthquake Survivors

Airbnb.org is working with non-profit organisations to offer free, temporary housing to survivors of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, and also to relief workers.

Airbnb.org announced it will offer free temporary housing to people displaced by the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, and first responders assisting with search and rescue, as well as ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

These stays will be coordinated by Airbnb.org’s nonprofit partners and funded by Airbnb and donors to Airbnb.org.

People interested in supporting this critical work and other crises can visit airbnb.org/earthquakes to donate.