Airbnb Has Strongest Peak Season to Date

Airbnb is having its strongest peak season to date after recording its highest-ever level of bookings during its second quarter; making it the company’s most profitable season yet.

Long-term stays of 28 days or more remained Airbnb’s fastest-growing category in Q2 compared to 2019, with long-term stays increasing by nearly a quarter compared with a year ago and by almost 90% compared with Q2 2019.

Q2 revenue, meanwhile, increased 58% year-on-year to US $2.1 billion.

“Our strength this quarter is the result of our ability to stay focused and disciplined while continuing to relentlessly innovate,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and chief executive.

Airbnb said guests wanted to return to cities, with bookings for higher-density urban areas increasing from Q1 into Q2 and also exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Another trend was an increase in travellers booking earlier in Q2 2022 compared with Q2 2021. “Given this earlier booking, growth rates (compared to last year) decelerated in May and June,” Airbnb said in a statement on their website.