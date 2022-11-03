Airbnb Faces EU Guest Data Regulations

New European Commission legislation means that Airbnb must now supply data on the number of guests using the platform and how many nights they stay to national authorities.

The data will be kept and can be accessed by relevant authorities in respective countries.

The same rules will apply to other rental operations.

According to sources, the EU will announce the measures next week.

Data will be stored at a single digital entry point.

It is being implemented to ensure consistent rules across the EU rather than the current framework of regulations.

It comes as Airbnb posted record profitability in the third quarter, with net profit jumping 46% year-over-year to $1.2 billion.

The rental company proposes ‘light touch’ rules for short-term operators.