SEARCH
HomeNewsAirbnb Faces EU Guest Data Regulations
News

Airbnb Faces EU Guest Data Regulations

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

New European Commission legislation means that Airbnb must now supply data on the number of guests using the platform and how many nights they stay to national authorities.

The data will be kept and can be accessed by relevant authorities in respective countries.

The same rules will apply to other rental operations.

According to sources, the EU will announce the measures next week.

Data will be stored at a single digital entry point.

It is being implemented to ensure consistent rules across the EU rather than the current framework of regulations.

It comes as Airbnb posted record profitability in the third quarter, with net profit jumping 46% year-over-year to $1.2 billion.

The rental company proposes ‘light touch’ rules for short-term operators.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleSWISS Reintroduces Duty-Free Shopping On Board

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie