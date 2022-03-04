Airbnb bookings made to support Ukrainian citizens

People across the globe have been making Airbnb bookings in Ukraine as a way of support amid the Russian invasion.

The bookings are used to donate money quickly to hosts living in Ukraine.

Across social media, people have been posting their conversations with Airbnb hosts, who have expressed gratitude for their support.

Feeling helpless, I booked an @Airbnb in Kiev for a stay this week knowing the money would go direct to someone there. There were no air bnb fees attached. This is the beautiful response I got. She also told me they know the world supports them and they can all feel it 💛💙😭 pic.twitter.com/j9h88AEvit — Kate Hutchison (@hutch8) March 3, 2022

In response, Airbnb waived the guest and host fees on bookings so the rental fees go directly to the Ukrainian hosts.

In a statement, the accommodation provider said, “We are so humbled by the inspiring generosity of our community during this moment of crisis. Airbnb is temporarily waiving guest and Host fees on bookings in Ukraine at this time,”.

The company have also launched a short-term housing campaign so refugees can find a temporary place to stay.

According to Airbnb, more than 357,000 visitors have visited the site to donate or become a host for refugees.