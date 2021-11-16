AirBaltic’s enticing group deals & seat sale

airBaltic has put together some attractive options for group bookings – and has launched a new seat sale.

Group Bookings

For airBaltic a group is 8 or more passengers

20% non-refundable deposit of Net fare will be due only 2 months before departure, For bookings made within 2 months before departure deposit is due within 1 week

Full payment due 30 days before departure, non-refundable

Name and ticketing deadline only 5 days before departure

Name change permitted free of charge up until 48hrs before departure, later than 48hrs it is EUR 70

Date change before ticketing free of charge (subject to availability), date change after ticketing is EUR 70 (plus applicable fare difference)

Splits are allowed, but group must travel at least one segment together

1 checked bag (23kg) included in all group quotes, weight pooling is permitted, sports groups or musical groups get extra allowance (official proof required)

All group bookings can be made directly through Jens Bachmann at [email protected].

Seat Sale

airBaltic has also launched a seat sale that starts today, 16 November, and runs until 30 November – for travel between 1 December 2021 and 31 May 2022.

Fully Vaccinated

airBaltic is also one of the first airlines to claim that its entire staff and crew have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “Vaccination is the most efficient way how we can combat this pandemic.

“I thank our professional team for joining forces and becoming the first airline in Europe that has achieved 100 per cent staff immunity.”

airBaltic employs more than 1,490 people, including 228 pilots and 393 cabin crew.