airBaltic, Latvia’s national carrier will take ownership of its 34th A220-300 later this summer.

This plane is the greenest in the world, boasting best in class fuel efficiency. This is the second of eight deliveries of these models for airBaltic this year, making the Latvian airline the world’s largest operator of this type.

Two further models are being acquired from Russian and Ukrainian leases which can no longer be continued right now due to the war in Ukraine.