airBaltic and ITA Airways launch codeshare agreement

ITA Airways and airBaltic have launched a codeshare agreement.

airBaltic customers will benefit from convenient access to various destinations in Italy.

At the same time, ITA Airways passengers can now purchase tickets to Riga on direct flights from Rome (Fiumicino) and Milan (Malpensa).

airBaltic will expand its network by putting its designator code on selected ITA Airways operated flights covering ten Italian cities in the current winter season; namely Brindisi, Bari, Catania, Genoa, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Lamezia Terme, Turin, Trieste and Venice.

These will be joined by Bologna, Florence, Naples and Verona in the summer season.

Similarly, ITA Airways will offer new connections to its passengers and will apply its code AZ on flights operated by airBaltic between Italy and Latvia.