Air Travel Recovery Continues with Passenger Numbers Now Up to 74% of Pre-Pandemic Levels

Air passenger numbers have recovered to nearly 74% of pre-pandemic crisis levels, latest data from aviation industry group the International Air Transport Association (IATA) show.

IATA said total global air passenger traffic grew by 67.7%, year-on-year, in August, as the summer holiday season finished strongly.

While Europe and North America continued to see strong post-pandemic recoveries in August, the latest monthly stats were heavily boosted by the strongest ever year-on-year growth seen in Asia.

“The Northern Hemisphere peak summer travel season finished on a high note,” noted IATA director general Willie Walsh.

“Considering the prevailing economic uncertainties, travel demand is progressing well. And the removal, or easing, of travel restrictions at some key Asian destinations, including Japan, will certainly accelerate the recovery in Asia. The mainland of China is the last major market retaining severe COVID-19 entry restrictions,” Mr Walsh said.

IATA director general Willie Walsh

He reiterated, also, that the aviation industry remains committed to fully de-carbonising – in line with the Paris Agreement – by 2050.

“The near grounding of aviation during the pandemic highlighted how important aviation is to the modern world. And we will take a giant step towards securing the long-term social and economic benefits of sustainable global connectivity, if the policy-vision of governments is aligned with the industry’s commitment to net zero by 2050,” said Mr Walsh.