Air travel passengers could reach 4 billion by 2024, says IATA

Overall traveller numbers could reach 4 billion in 2024, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The air traffic recovery term has fluctuated in recent months, due to imposed travel restrictions and the Omicron variant.

The most recent update for air traffic recovery shows in traveller numbers are expected to continually increase for the next three years.

In 2021, traveller numbers were at 47% of 2019 levels. This is expected to improve to 83% in 2022, 94% in 2023, 103% in 2024 and 111% in 2025, according to IATA’s research.

Willie Walsh, director general of IATA, says the virus has not changed travel demand among consumers.

“The trajectory for the recovery in passenger numbers from Covid-19 was not changed by the Omicron variant. People want to travel. When travel restrictions are lifted, they return to the skies. There is still a long way to go to reach a normal state of affairs, but the forecast for the evolution in passenger numbers gives good reason to be optimistic.”