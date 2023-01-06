Air Transat Unveils Dublin-Toronto Fare from €379pp

Air Transat has unveiled its Dublin to Toronto fare for the summer 2023 season from just €379pp return.

It comes as Air Transat is set to increase its services from Dublin to Toronto for the 2023 summer season to up to six a week, an additional weekly service from summer 2022.

Passengers travelling from Ireland will fly on Air Transat’s A321neoLR aircraft, which has the lowest environmental impact in its class, reinforcing the company’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand; it was voted North America’s Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

For more information visit airtransat.com or contact a travel agent.