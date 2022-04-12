Air Transat Resumes Flights from Ireland to Canada Through Summer 2022

Air Transat, awarded World’s Best Leisure Airline of 2021 at the Skytrax World Airlines Awards, today resumes its popular seasonal service from Dublin to Toronto for the first time in three years. The airline’s transatlantic link to Canada, which first launched in 1989, is now offered up to five times a week until October. From Toronto, passengers can also connect to onward services to Montreal, Quebec City, Calgary and Vancouver.

Sonia Kurek, Commercial Director UK and Ireland for Air Transat, comments: “Air Transat is delighted to once again be flying from Ireland to Canada and everything this beautiful destination has to offer, from city breaks to thrilling adventures in the great outdoors. As the World’s Best Leisure Airline, we look forward to welcoming Irish holidaymakers and those visiting friends and relatives in Canada back on board our service to Toronto and beyond in the months ahead.”

All Air Transat passengers travelling from Ireland will do so on the brand new and more spacious Airbus A321neoLR, with a choice of Club Class and Economy Class. The aircraft has the lowest environmental impact in its class, reinforcing the company’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Fares start from €314 return in Economy class, based on travel on selected dates throughout summer 2022.

Flights can be booked with maximum flexibility, allowing travellers to change the date and destination of their booking at no charge up to 24 hours before departure. Passengers need only to pay the fare difference, if any.

Air Transat’s Traveller Care programme features enhanced health and safety measures at check-in, during boarding and on board providing passengers with reassurance and peace of mind.

For more information and reservations, visit a travel agent or airtransat.com