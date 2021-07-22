Air Transat Appoints Adrian Keating to Wider Global Role

Air Transat has promoted its UK & Ireland Commercial Director, Adrian Keating, to lead a wider range of markets across Europe and also in the Americas.

Keating, who will retain his leadership role for Air Transat in the UK & Ireland, will now assume revenue responsibility for a range of Air Transat’s other online markets.

In Europe, these markets are Croatia, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain, and in the Americas, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Mexico.

In each of the 10 markets for which he now has responsibility, Keating’s role will be to devise its commercial strategy, including all sales and marketing activity across every distribution channel.

Joseph Adamo, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Air Transat, says: “Adrian has led our UK and Ireland operation with great skill, building brand awareness and sales prior to the pandemic, and effectively managing the many challenges that have followed.

I know he will bring this expertise and commercial acumen to the new markets for which he now has responsibility.”

Air Transat plans to commence the gradual resumption of flight operations on 30 July, 2021. Its winter 2021-22 flight programme is set to offer flights to nearly 50 destinations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, the United States and Europe.

Adrian Keating says: “I am delighted to be taking this wider responsibility across Air Transat’s marketplace, and look forward to building commercial strategies that will capitalise on our proven appeal as a leisure carrier and consumer demand to return to travelling as soon as circumstances permit.”