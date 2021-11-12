Air Transat adds Dublin to Toronto service

Air Transat will add new routes to Dublin and London for summer 2022.

The programme includes five weekly Dublin to Toronto flights and for the first time, from Quebec to London.

Flights from London Gatwick to Montreal will restart in May, with daily services from June to September.

The airline also plans to restart operations to the French provinces, departing Montreal and flying to Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Toulouse.

From Toronto,, travellers will also be able to fly to Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the U