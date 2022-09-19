SEARCH
HomeNewsAir New Zealand's Inaugural Non-Stop Flight to NYC Took Place Yesterday
News

Air New Zealand’s Inaugural Non-Stop Flight to NYC Took Place Yesterday

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
4

Air New Zealand landed at JFK International Airport yesterday, marking the first of its non-stop flights connecting the two cities.

Minister of Tourism for New Zealand Hon Stuart Nash, Chair Dame Therese Walsh and Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran were onboard the flight. Mr Foran said that introducing a non-stop service between Auckland and New York connects his two favourite places.

“As one of the world’s greatest cities, Air New Zealand is proud to add the Big Apple to its list of 29 international destinations. By adding greater access to the East Coast of the US, we’re connecting our North American customers to the possibilities of 20 destinations within New Zealand as well as the Pacific and Australia, all within easy reach. This is terrific for our customers.”

The airline’s new international menu was debuted onboard NZ2, showcasing the best of New Zealand produce to the world. This features more choice in the air, so Premium customers can add the likes of seared salmon from Marlborough, free-range chicken from Waikato or bacon, and streamed green vegetables or fresh, crisp salads picked straight from orchards and fields in Gisborne, Waikato and the Manawatū.

Air New Zealand now serves seven destinations in North America – Chicago (from 31 October), Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and (after much anticipation), New York City. 

The first flight from New York (JFK) to Auckland (AKL) departed at 21:55 ET and took 17 and a half hours.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleSnapshot Summary of Antalya’s Hotel Offering on Bookabed & Turkish Airlines Fam

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie