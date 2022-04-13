Air New Zealand Welcomes Aussies Back with Open Arms

It’s the day New Zealand has been waiting for, Air New Zealand is ready to welcome over 4,000 customers on board today as the border restrictions between Australia and New Zealand are removed.

The airline has eleven near-full flights arriving from Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Perth with the first touching down at 6:00am from Perth into Auckland.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says, “This is the first step in welcoming international visitors back to our shores and we couldn’t be more excited for both New Zealand and Air New Zealand”.

“We’ve seen high demand across the Tasman with Aussies keen to reconnect with friends and whānau both in New Zealand and Australia.”

“To help with this, last week we added an extra 96 trans-Tasman flights for April through to June, an increase of approximately 20,000 seats. We’ve also been ramping up capacity for the winter period so Aussies can enjoy our fantastic ski slopes here in New Zealand.”

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer, Leanne Geraghty

For a special Easter treat, customers who hop on board one of the international morning flights between 15 – 25 April will be treated to hot cross buns to enjoy at 32,000ft.