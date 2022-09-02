Air New Zealand Unveils New Black Star Alliance Jet

Air New Zealand has revealed its world-first jet black Star Alliance aircraft. The A321neo is a very slick, all-black livery.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Transformation and Alliances Officer Mike Williams said:

“While Star Alliance livery is typically white with a black tail fin, we asked if we could do something a little different and inverse the colours to celebrate how important black is to Air New Zealand and New Zealand.

Black is an iconic Kiwi colour. From sports jerseys to gumboots, black is embedded in New Zealand’s national identity and worn with pride, so it’s fantastic to welcome this aircraft with its special black livery into our fleet.

Kiwis missing the Koru need not look too far – our iconic mangōpare will feature on the wingtips in this one-off design.”

The new aircraft, which can seat up to 217 customers, will be one of three A321neos to join the airline’s fleet in the coming months.

It is expected to touch down in November after making the 17,825km journey from the Airbus factory in Hamburg in Germany, through Muscat, Kuala Lumpur and Cairns, before arriving in Auckland.