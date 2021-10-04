News

Air New Zealand to Introduce ‘No Jab, No Fly’ for International Travellers

Air New Zealand to Introduce ‘No Jab, No Fly’ for International Travellers

International passengers will have to be fully vaccinated if they want to fly Air New Zealand. From 1 February 2022, the airline will require customers travelling anywhere on its international network to be fully vaccinated.

“We’re getting ready to reconnect with the world and letting customers know what they need to do to be ready to take off when we can,” says Air New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran.

“Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the new reality of international travel – many of the destinations Kiwis want to visit are already closed to unvaccinated visitors. The quicker we get vaccinated, the sooner we can fly Kiwis to places like New York, Vancouver and Narita.

“We’ve been hearing from both customers and employees that this measure is important to them. It came through loud and clear in our recent consultation process with employees and we want to do everything we can to protect them. Mandating vaccination on our international flights will give both customers and employees the peace of mind that everyone onboard meets the same health requirements as they do.”

“It’s not just customers who will be required to be vaccinated – it’s everyone on board an Air New Zealand aircraft travelling internationally, adding to the health and safety measures we already have in place. Another tool in our toolbox.

“As with anything, there will be some that disagree. However, we know this is the right thing to do to protect our people, our customers and the wider New Zealand community.

“We’ll spend the next few months making sure we get this right, ensuring it works as smoothly as possible for our customers. This also gives anyone wanting to travel from next year plenty of time to get their vaccination.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Get Ready for the Ultimate Star Wars Experience: A Two-Night Stay Aboard a Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Ireland West Airport Welcomes Return of Aer Lingus Gatwick Service in December

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

ITTN Awards: Remember to Nominate Your Agency

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Emirates takes Expo 2020 Dubai’s Message to the Skies with its First-Ever Full Aircraft Livery

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

EasyJet to Extend Summer Flights from Belfast into Winter

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Most Europeans to Need Passport to Enter UK as National ID Cards no Longer Valid

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Takes off for Newark and Orlando as European Services Restart

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Australia to Reopen Border from November for Citizens and Permanent Residents

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

California’s Central Coast Should be on Your Radar for 2022

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn