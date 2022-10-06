Air New Zealand to Host Flights for WorldPride

Air New Zealand is celebrating WorldPride 2023 by hosting the world’s highest drag show at 40,000ft with fabulous fashion and plenty of colourful, onboard entertainment.

Customers won’t want to miss Air New Zealand’s direct flights from Auckland and San Francisco to the largest global LGBTQIA+ event in Sydney.

It will be the first time WorldPride will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

With hundreds of thousands of people all over the world heading to the city for the festival, Air New Zealand is helping people get there in style with a direct flight from San Francisco to Sydney on 20 February and another from Auckland to Sydney on 24 February.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Understar drag queen Anita Wigl’it will be keeping customers entertained as they wing their way to Sydney’s WorldPride Mardi Gras.

“Customers on board need to get ready for the trip of a lifetime! Expect silliness, fabulous entertainment and a trip so enjoyable that the journey is just as good as the destination,” said Anita Wigl’it.