SEARCH
HomeNewsAir New Zealand to Host Flights for WorldPride
News

Air New Zealand to Host Flights for WorldPride

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
12

Air New Zealand is celebrating WorldPride 2023 by hosting the world’s highest drag show at 40,000ft with fabulous fashion and plenty of colourful, onboard entertainment.

Customers won’t want to miss Air New Zealand’s direct flights from Auckland and San Francisco to the largest global LGBTQIA+ event in Sydney.

It will be the first time WorldPride will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

With hundreds of thousands of people all over the world heading to the city for the festival, Air New Zealand is helping people get there in style with a direct flight from San Francisco to Sydney on 20 February and another from Auckland to Sydney on 24 February.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Understar drag queen Anita Wigl’it will be keeping customers entertained as they wing their way to Sydney’s WorldPride Mardi Gras.

“Customers on board need to get ready for the trip of a lifetime! Expect silliness, fabulous entertainment and a trip so enjoyable that the journey is just as good as the destination,” said Anita Wigl’it.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleEmirates Announce New Country Manager
Next articleWalt Disney World Resort Offers Magical Christmas Experiences for the Entire Family

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie