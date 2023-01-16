SEARCH
HomeNewsAir New Zealand Makes a Cheeky Dig at Prince Harry Autobiography Claim
News

Air New Zealand Makes a Cheeky Dig at Prince Harry Autobiography Claim

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
6

Air New Zealand has taken a swipe at a claim in Prince Harry’s new book, which says Meghan Markle booked first-class flights with the airline.

In the controversial tell-all book, Harry describes telling Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, to come to the UK to avoid press intrusion, ahead of their wedding in 2018.

He says Meghan bought a first-class ticket from Thomas’ home country of Mexico to the UK on Air New Zealand.

“We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level of harassment is about to rain down on you, so come to Britain. Now,” Harry claims in the book.

“Air New Zealand, first class, booked and paid for by Meg.”

However, the airline told the New Zealand Herald: “We’ve never had flights between Mexico and the UK. And we only have Business Premier.”

The social media team for Air New Zealand posted on its Twitter account: “Introducing #SussexClass. Apparently coming soon.”

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Kerala to Promote its Tropical Wares to Irish Travel Agents at Exclusive Dublin Event on January 25

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie