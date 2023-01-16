Air New Zealand Makes a Cheeky Dig at Prince Harry Autobiography Claim

Air New Zealand has taken a swipe at a claim in Prince Harry’s new book, which says Meghan Markle booked first-class flights with the airline.

In the controversial tell-all book, Harry describes telling Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, to come to the UK to avoid press intrusion, ahead of their wedding in 2018.

He says Meghan bought a first-class ticket from Thomas’ home country of Mexico to the UK on Air New Zealand.

“We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level of harassment is about to rain down on you, so come to Britain. Now,” Harry claims in the book.

“Air New Zealand, first class, booked and paid for by Meg.”

However, the airline told the New Zealand Herald: “We’ve never had flights between Mexico and the UK. And we only have Business Premier.”

The social media team for Air New Zealand posted on its Twitter account: “Introducing #SussexClass. Apparently coming soon.”