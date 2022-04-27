SEARCH
Air New Zealand Investing in its Future by Amalgamating with its Auckland Operation

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Air New Zealand will bring its central Auckland team into the heart of its operation, future-proofing its infrastructure and reducing its property costs via a multi-year investment at its Auckland airport base.

The airline will begin building a new aircraft hangar and has approved a project to centralise its Auckland workforce at a refurbished airport campus. The four-year investment will create a world-class aviation facility for Air New Zealand employees and its aircraft as the airline rebuilds.

“We’ve spent the last two years looking at how we can set ourselves up for success as we revive our airline. We know we work best when we work together, and we have plenty of underutilized space at the airport campus to make that happen.” , said Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran

Moving the city office to the airport will significantly reduce the airline’s property footprint, and cut costs by 20% over 15 years. After design and construction phases, the move is likely to occur in 2024.

