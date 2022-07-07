Air New Zealand Increases Flight Frequency in Response to Pent-Up Travel Demand

Air New Zealand will increase capacity on its Auckland-Los Angeles and Auckland-Seoul routes – two of its most popular – between August 15 and October 29, as demand for its services continues to rise.

The airline’s chief customer sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the increased flight frequency on the routes are in response to pent-up demand from customers travelling in both directions.

Ms Geraghty said: “With the New Zealand border fully opened and the reduction in Covid travel restrictions, customers are telling us they’re ready to travel. With the return of international tourism, these additional flights will give customers more options and opportunities to experience the joy of travel once again.”

“The extra capacity will add 33% more seats on the Los Angeles route each week and double that on Seoul. This extra capacity will ensure we meet the growing demand we’ve been seeing for travel over the last month,” Ms Geraghty added.

Late last month, Air New Zealand provided further evidence of international air travel’s post-Covid recovery when it announced the relaunch of 14 international routes in 16 days.

The move means that from July 9 – this weekend – the airline will have three quarters of its international and domestic routes back in the air – with some popular destinations like Honolulu, Houston and Tahiti restarting operations after nearly 900 days of being grounded due to the pandemic.

This month will be the busiest July in two years for Air New Zealand, with it back to operating 60% of its international flight capacity.