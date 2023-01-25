SEARCH
HomeNewsAir India Alcohol Service Changed after Intoxication Incident
News

Air India Alcohol Service Changed after Intoxication Incident

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Air India has adjusted its in-flight alcohol service policy after an incident where an intoxicated male passenger urinated on a woman in business class.

The airline has taken note of other airlines’ policies and guidelines from the US National Restaurants Association.

It will ‘help crew recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication,’ the airline said in a statement.

Passengers are permitted only to drink alcohol served by cabin crew who have the power to refuse it.

After the original incident, the action was taken after an official complaint was made.

The passenger has been held on bail and faces charges.

Air India admitted it ‘could have handled the matter better, both in the air and on the ground.’

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Valencia Boosting “The Industry of Happiness”

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie