Air India Alcohol Service Changed after Intoxication Incident

Air India has adjusted its in-flight alcohol service policy after an incident where an intoxicated male passenger urinated on a woman in business class.

The airline has taken note of other airlines’ policies and guidelines from the US National Restaurants Association.

It will ‘help crew recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication,’ the airline said in a statement.

Passengers are permitted only to drink alcohol served by cabin crew who have the power to refuse it.

After the original incident, the action was taken after an official complaint was made.

The passenger has been held on bail and faces charges.

Air India admitted it ‘could have handled the matter better, both in the air and on the ground.’