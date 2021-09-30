Air France Welcomes First Airbus A220-300 To Its Fleet

Air France has received its first A220-300 from Airbus.

The new fleet is expected to bring greater comfort for passengers and lower emissions, consuming 20% less fuel than the aircraft it replaces, as well as reducing CO2 emissions by 20%.

The aircraft was delivered from Airbus’ final assembly line in Quebec, Canada and officially unveiled to the public during a ceremony held at Paris Charles-De-Gaulle Airport.

The flag carrier has 60 aircraft of the type in production, the largest A220 order from a European carrier.

The first Air France A220-300 will be operated on its medium-haul network from the 2021 winter season.