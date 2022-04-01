Air France Summer Schedule for 2022

Air France to offer almost 200 destinations and return to pre-crisis levels of activity.

Irish customers can fly from Dublin or Cork and connect to this network of destinations via Paris-Charles de Gaulle. During the peak summer season, Air France will serve up to 196 destinations on 5 continents, with a flight schedule representing on average 90% of the capacity deployed at the same period in 2019.

Long-haul: greater capacity to North America, Africa, the Caribbean & Indian Ocean

Long-haul activity will be driven by demand for flights to North America, Africa, the Caribbean and Indian Ocean, all which proved resilient throughout the crisis. Air France continues to increase capacity to and from the US, the airline’s leading long-haul destination.

This summer, it will operate close to 200 weekly flights to 14 destinations (20% more than in summer 2019). The service from Paris-Orly to New York-JFK reopened on March 27th, in addition to the service from Paris-CDG. In total, Air France will operate up to 7 daily flights this summer between the two cities. Air France and Delta will also be launching an exclusive “shuttle” service between Paris-CDG and New York-JFK, with 8 daily flights (6 Air France & 2 Delta). From early June, there will be regular departures every one to two hours during the day out of Paris CDG and nearly hourly service late afternoon onwards for departures from New York-JFK.

Air France has resumed Paris-CDG to Dallas (Texas) route with up to 5 weekly flights and on May 4th, will launch a seasonal route between Paris-CDG and Denver (Colorado) offering 3 weekly flights.

Air France is increasing capacity by 25% to Canada this summer versus pre-crisis levels, becoming the leading European airline in terms of capacity between Europe and Canada. It will launch a non-stop route between Paris-CDG and Quebec City on May 17th, 2022.

In Africa, there will be two daily flights from Paris-CDG to Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire) and the seasonal services to Zanzibar (Tanzania) and Banjul (Gambia) will be extended. Finally, Air France is maintaining almost its entire network in Asia with a reduced number of flights. Additional frequencies will be added to India (Delhi, Bombay, Bangalore and Chennai).

Short & medium-haul: an enhanced leisure offer and additional capacity

Air France is continuing its strategy of redeploying capacity on routes to leisure destinations. In July and August, it will be offering capacity similar to pre-crisis levels, with the launch this summer of 23 seasonal routes from Paris-CDG including 3 new destinations: Zakynthos* (Greece), with 2 weekly flights from July 9th, Tirana* (Albania), with 2 weekly flights from July 9th and Tenerife (Spain).

With Air France Protect, book with complete peace of mind

Air France is currently offering fully modifiable tickets as part of its commercial policy. Customers can thus modify1 their reservation free of charge, or request a refundable2 credit voucher if they no longer wish to travel. Customers must submit their request before the flight’s departure. If the airline cancels the flight, customers can choose to postpone their trip, request a full ticket refund or receive a credit voucher, which is also refundable if not used.

1 Modifications: possibility of changing the date and/or destination of your ticket regardless of the fare conditions until the day of departure of the 1st flight. If the new ticket price is higher, the fare difference will be charged to thecustomer.

2 Refunds: possibility of requesting a ticket refund up to the day of departure of the 1st flight. If the fare conditions of your ticket do not allow a refund, a credit voucher valid for one year will be issued, the refund of which can be requested at any time.