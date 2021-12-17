Air France-KLM orders 100 eco-friendly planes

Air France-KLM has ordered 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft – with purchase rights for an additional 60 aircraft – for KLM and Transavia, and has signed an LOI for the purchase of four Airbus A350F Full Freighter aircraft for Air France.

The order covers Airbus A320neo and Airbus A321neo aircraft. The first deliveries are expected in the second half of 2023.

Compared to previous generation aircraft, they offer a unit cost reduction of more than 10%, as well as a 15% reduction in fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions. Their noise footprint is also 50% lower.

These aircraft will operate medium-haul routes in Europe, notably from Amsterdam-Schiphol – KLM’s global hub and Transavia Netherlands’ main base, and from Paris-Orly, Transavia France’s main base.

Details of the cabin configuration will be announced at a later date.

Air France-KLM has also signed of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the purchase of 4 Airbus A350F Full Freighter aircraft – with purchase rights for 4 additional aircraft, to increase cargo capacity at Air France.

Benjamin Smith, CEO of the Air France-KLM Group, said: “These evolutionary orders will position our Group airlines on the path to improved performance while accelerating our decarbonization trajectory.

“This is a major step forward for KLM, Transavia and Air France, which will operate the best aircraft available for their network needs.”

As of December 15, 2021, Air France-KLM operated a fleet of 502 aircraft to over 300 destinations worldwide.