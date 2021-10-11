Air France/KLM Extend Flexible Booking Policy

Air France and KLM have extended their flexible booking policy to allow customers more choice when booking tickets.

Customers of both airlines are now able to make use of the exclusive booking policy, which gives them total freedom to amend their ticket by choosing one of three options. Without any explanation needed, they can:

Rebook their trip by changing the travel date or destination without any fee (subject to terms and conditions)

Receive a voucher for a future trip

Get a refund

The partner airlines are also launching some new routes. For example, KLM will offer new services to Miami and Las Vegas as of 6 December 2021.

By operating flights from Dublin and Cork, both airlines offer their customers the convenience of flying from their local airport to these destinations and the rest of the world via the hubs in Paris and Amsterdam.

Fahmi Mahjoub, General Manager of Air France-KLM UK & Ireland said “The world is opening up once again, and we want to be there to offer our customers the destination of their choice as well as the best experience and confidence when booking.

“We are particularly proud of our flexible booking policy, which alleviates any concerns people may have when contemplating their next trip and is very relevant in the current day.

“It is a testament to Air France and KLM’s commitment and focus on making travel easier and the world more accessible to our Irish customer base.”