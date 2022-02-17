Air France KLM beats profit expectations for 2021

Air France-KLM has beaten its profit expectations for 2021 as transatlantic travel resumes.

The airline revealed a profit of 178 million in its annual reports.

It turned a positive operating result in its fourth quarter as revenue more than doubled, following eased air travel restrictions.

The group was able to close 2021 with positive earnings of €745 million, up €2.4 billion from the year before.

Chief executive Benjamin Smith said: “For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the group posted better than pre-Covid results, with a positive operating result.

“While the end of the quarter saw the return of travel restrictions along with the Omicron variant, the overall performance reflects both the pent-up demand for travel and the outcome of our transformation efforts.”

The airline hopes to strengthen these figures and break-even in 2022.