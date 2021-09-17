Air France KLM Appoints New General Manager for UK & Ireland

A big ITTN welcome to Fahmi-Mahjoub, who has been appointed as Air France-KLM’s new General Manager for the UK and Ireland.

Fahmi joined Air France in 1999 and was previously the Vice President of Pricing and Revenue Management.

He has gained years of experience within the company, leading him to hold several senior managerial positions including Commercial Director in India and Pricing Director for the North Atlantic joint venture with Delta in the Netherlands.

He has moved to the UK with his wife and three children to join the UK and Ireland team.

With over 22 years of experience within the Air France-KLM organisation, Fahmi brings a wealth of knowledge and an extensive understanding of the aviation industry.

His predecessor, Bénédicte Duval, has taken over the role of Cargo Vice President for Africa, based at the Air France headquarters in Paris.

Fahmi said: “I am delighted to be joining the UK and Ireland team and honoured to lead the Air France-KLM operation in what is one of the biggest markets for the group.

“Especially in the current climate, I look forward to maintaining a strong regional presence for Air France and KLM across the regions, while working closely with our strategic partners to enhance our customer value proposition and create exciting network opportunities for our customers to reach the world once again.

“As more and more of our planes take to the sky, I am also particularly looking forward to supporting our corporate clients getting back to business, helping our leisure passengers reach their holiday destinations, and most importantly, bringing families back together.

”Finally, I would like to thank Bénédicte Duval for her outstanding contribution and hard work in the UK and Ireland and for her inspirational leadership.”