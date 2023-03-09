Air Fares May Rise As Airlines Foot €5.6 Billion Bill For Air Navigation Pandemic Losses

Over the next five years, airlines will have to pay out €5.6 Billion for air navigation pandemic losses, which could have an impact on airline ticket prices. Authorities such as the IAA were left with little to no income as they had to to keep skies open during the pandemic while Covid restrictions grounded flights.

These authorities have been allowed by the European Commission to pass on these costs to airlines over the next five years. Carrier’s individual costs will increase and commission sources have said that it is up to each airline to decide how to manage it. It’s entirely possible that costs could be passed on to passengers.

Although governments gave airlines cash and other aid during the pandemic, traffic control bodies saw no financial assistance despite also seeing a severe decline in revenue. The commission has decided that the costs will be footed by all airlines instead of governments, in order to avoid non-EU airlines not paying their fair share.

The losses mostly hit during 2020 and 2021, when the most severe travel restrictions were still in place. Maintaining air navigation services during this time cost €9.6 billion per annum.