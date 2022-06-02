SEARCH
Air Canada Wins Five Top Honours in Global Traveller’s Leisure Lifestyle Awards

By Emer Roche
Air Canada, (sponsor of ITTN’s Photographer of the Year competition), has won five honours in a series of awards for excellence in leisure and lifestyle travel, and the best of family travel. The carrier was voted by readers of FXExpress Publications’ well-regarded travel magazine, Global Traveler and its sister publication WhereverFamily for the following accolades:  

Leisure Lifestyle Awards

  • Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment for the fourth consecutive year
  • Best Premium Economy Class for the fourth consecutive year
  • Best Airline for Onboard Menu – Air Canada Business Class

Family Travel Awards

  • Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America for the fourth consecutive year
  • Best Family Friendly International Airline for the third consecutive year.

“We are thrilled the readers of Global Traveler and WhereverFamily have once again voted Air Canada’s products and services as best in class. We take this recognition to heart, especially because the voters are experienced, frequent travellers who are well positioned to evaluate the airline industry. We thank them for their confidence in us and couldn’t have done it without the dedication of our employees,” said Scott O’Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada. 

