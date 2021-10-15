Air Canada unveils plans for its summer 2022 schedule to Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India

Air Canada today unveiled its planned Summer 2022 schedule for Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and India.

In addition to its established year-round services, the airline announced its return to key summer seasonal destinations such as Barcelona, Venice, Nice, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Reykjavik.

Seasonal services to Athens, Rome and Lisbon resumed in 2021 and will return next spring, alongside Air Canada’s recently launched service to Cairo.

“As we continue to rebuild our global network, Air Canada is excited to plan its return to these popular leisure destinations across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, offering its customers to explore the world again, said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

“Our schedule will enable convenient onward travel through our Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary hubs to and from our global destinations. Start planning ahead and book with confidence. We are sincerely looking forward to welcoming you onboard.”