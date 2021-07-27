News

Air Canada to Restart Dublin to Toronto in Early August

Air Canada will resume its service from Dublin to Toronto from 3 August. This follows the Canadian government’s decision to allow vaccinated visitors from Ireland beginning on 7 September.

Until Irish visitors are allowed back into Canada, the thrice-weekly service will cater primarily to inbound visitors from Canada and Canadians residing in Ireland making trips home.

Air Canada is resuming service on 17 routes and 11 destinations across the world from its main hubs this summer.

In addition to the Dublin-Toronto service, flights are resuming between Calgary and Frankfurt, and a new non-stop flight will be running from Montreal to Cairo three times a week.

The Dublin-Toronto service will continue right through the winter, but from June 2022 there will also be a Dublin-Vancouver and Dublin-Montreal service.

