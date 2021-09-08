Air Canada Rouge Resumes Service as Canada Relaxes Entry Restrictions

Air Canada leisure airline Air Canada Rouge has resumed service today (8 September) as Canada opens its borders to fully vaccinated visitors.

The carrier began operating flights between Toronto and Las Vegas, Orlando and Regina, with other destinations being introduced later this month, including Cancun and Tampa.

“Air Canada Rouge remains integral to Air Canada’s overall strategy. As we emerge from the pandemic, we anticipate increased demand for vacation travel and from customers flying to enjoy overdue visits with family and friends,” said Jon Turner, Vice President Inflight Services and President, Rouge Operations, at Air Canada.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated leisure visitors.

From midnight on Monday, 6 September, quarantine requirements for non-essential international visitors were eased – so long as they have had all doses of a vaccine approved by local health services.

All visitors will have to fill in the ArriveCAN digital health declaration form, which is available either as an app or on the web.

If they are eligible to enter Canada and meet specific criteria, fully vaccinated travellers will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

For Irish visitors this means they can resume travelling to Canada aboard Air Canada’s thrice-weekly Dublin-Toronto service which began in August but was only available to Canadian citizens or Irish permanent residents.