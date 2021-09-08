News

Air Canada Rouge Resumes Service as Canada Relaxes Entry Restrictions

Air Canada Rouge Resumes Service as Canada Relaxes Entry Restrictions

Air Canada leisure airline Air Canada Rouge has resumed service today (8 September) as Canada opens its borders to fully vaccinated visitors.

The carrier began operating flights between Toronto and Las Vegas, Orlando and Regina, with other destinations being introduced later this month, including Cancun and Tampa.

“Air Canada Rouge remains integral to Air Canada’s overall strategy. As we emerge from the pandemic, we anticipate increased demand for vacation travel and from customers flying to enjoy overdue visits with family and friends,” said Jon Turner, Vice President Inflight Services and President, Rouge Operations, at Air Canada.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated leisure visitors.

From midnight on Monday, 6 September, quarantine requirements for non-essential international visitors were eased – so long as they have had all doses of a vaccine approved by local health services.

All visitors will have to fill in the ArriveCAN digital health declaration form, which is available either as an app or on the web.

If they are eligible to enter Canada and meet specific criteria, fully vaccinated travellers will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

For Irish visitors this means they can resume travelling to Canada aboard Air Canada’s thrice-weekly Dublin-Toronto service which began in August but was only available to Canadian citizens or Irish permanent residents.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Job Alert: ITTN is on the Lookout for a Part-Time Sales Representative

Fionn DavenportSeptember 8, 2021
Read More

Video: Jenny Rafter, Chairperson of Visit USA Committee Ireland & Head of Global Sales, Aer Lingus

Fionn DavenportSeptember 8, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Unveils New Agent Rewards Programme

Leona KennySeptember 8, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Willing to Wait Boeing Out Over Max 10 Deal

Fionn DavenportSeptember 8, 2021
Read More

Court Rules Boeing Board ‘Must’ Face Shareholder Lawsuit over 737MAX Crashes

Fionn DavenportSeptember 8, 2021
Read More

Ireland Wants to Travel: Click&Go release new figures from latest Travel Sentiment Survey

Fionn DavenportSeptember 8, 2021
Read More

Watch: Emirates Brings in ‘Thor’ Legend Chris Hemsworth for Expo 2020 Campaign

Leona KennySeptember 8, 2021
Read More

EU Likely to Remove Japan from Safe List

Leona KennySeptember 8, 2021
Read More

Nordic Aviation Lines Up PWC Examiner as Lender Talks Progress

Fionn DavenportSeptember 8, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn