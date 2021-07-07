Air Canada Resumes Services to 17 Routes Worldwide This Summer

Air Canada has announced details of their planned international schedule this summer, including the return of the Dublin-Toronto route on August 1. The route will run three times weekly.

The plans include the resumption of 17 routes and 11 destinations across the world from its main hubs. In addition to the Dublin-Toronto service, flights are resuming between Calgary and Frankfurt, and a new non-stop flight will be running from Montreal to Cairo three times a week.

Looking forward

Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada said: “As travel restrictions ease across the globe, we are committed to rebuild our international network and continue as a global carrier to connect Canada to the world, while also developing additional markets and targeting new opportunities.

“Canadians are eager to travel again, and we are ready to reunite customers with their families and friends. With vaccination rates globally increasing and our industry-leading CleanCare+ bio-safety protocols, Air Canada has your health and safety as its top priority.”

Refund policy

Air Canada’s new refund policy is applicable to all tickets purchased. It offers customers the option of a full refund to the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours.